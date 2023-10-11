The 1975 at the London O2: Will carbon-removed shows change gigs?

From BBC
Published51 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The 1975 are due to play at the O2 Arena next year, and the gigs are billed as the venue’s first “carbon-removed” shows.
The four dates are part of Matty Healy and friends’ sold-out run across Europe next February and March.
It’s not the first time the four-piece have shown an interest in the climate – activist Greta Thunberg appeared on the opening track of their 2020 album Notes on a Conditional Form.
And organisers AEG Europe claim the pilot scheme at the O2 will be a world-first for a music event.
They say they’ve calculated how much carbon will be produced as a result of staging and catering each show and the band’s travel.
And they’ve also factored in an estimate of the emissions created by fans travelling to the gigs, which research suggests is a big contributor.
The plan is to remove an equivalent amount from the atmosphere – AEG says that will equal 100 tonnes of carbon per show.
Carbon removal refers to taking carbon dioxide (CO2) out of the atmosphere.
This can be done directly using technology, or influenced through natural systems such as forests.
Despite the label, the carbon won’t actually be removed at the gig, but by a start-up company called CUR8.
They say they use six methods, including tree-planting and direct air capture, to take an equivalent amount out of the atmosphere.
Some people are critical of carbon removal, saying