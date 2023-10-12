Beyond ‘no,’ more positive visions for conservation need communication (commentary)

As our global thermostat keeps ticking up, species continue to vanish from the face of the planet, and as more and more lives are ruined by natural disasters, it’s clear that we are failing horribly to address the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges. Despite our news pages being filled with floods and fires, despite large-scale youth mobilizations getting increasingly desperate for action, and despite pages and pages of rigorous science telling us we need to be doing better, we have barely moved the needle on global greenhouse gas emissions or biodiversity loss. Every year, thousands of potentially influential representatives of business, government, and civil society meet to discuss solutions to these climate and sustainability challenges, but still little changes. Last month was not much different, with thousands gathering in the context of the UN General Assembly meeting and Climate Week in New York. Photo courtesy of UNICEF/UN0364362. Once again, conversations focused on marginal improvements in carbon emissions targets, for example from Brazil, which announced plans to increase its targeted emissions reduction to 53% reduction from 2005 by 2025. Worse, some countries like the UK even backtracked on their climate ambitions. More broadly, major businesses were condemned for continuing to fall short on their climate pledges. After 20 years of working as an environmental scholar, I have become increasingly concerned that our ongoing failures stem at least partially from really bad messaging. Just stop oil. End forest destruction. Don’t eat meat. These pleas play well with people who already care about…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay