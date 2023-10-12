Indonesia opens carbon trading market to both skepticism and hope

JAKARTA — Indonesia has just launched its first carbon emissions trading market in a bid to fight climate change. The Southeast Asian country is one of the world’s top 10 greenhouse gas emitters, with a bulk of its emissions coming from the burning of coal to generate power. To fight climate change, Indonesia has pledged to reach net carbon neutrality by 2060. The government has touted the carbon market as a part of its climate policies. The market offers companies and financial institutions a mechanism to offset their emissions while providing funding for carbon reduction projects. Under the mechanism, companies that emit more carbon than their quota can buy carbon credits from companies that emit pollution below a limit set by the government or from renewable power plants. Over-emitting companies could also buy carbon credit certificates that are issued for activities or projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere, such as forest conservation. The idea behind the carbon trading market is that companies will be encouraged to cut emissions so they can sell their carbon credits to the market. On the other hand, emitters will also be motivated to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy so they don’t have to buy carbon credits. Carbon trading is now open to coal plants that are generating at least 100 megawatts of power and are linked to the state’s central electricity grid, which accounts for about 86% of the country’s coal capacity. The opening day of the market on Sept. 26 recorded…This article was originally published on Mongabay

