Kenya’s Lake Victoria floods leave orphaned children to run their households

On a fateful day in 2019 that is etched into the memories of local residents, the tranquility along Kenya’s Lake Victoria shores was shattered by an overwhelming surge of water. The unsuspecting communities were caught off guard, forced to flee for their lives, desperately grasping onto whatever belongings they could salvage. In the chaos and confusion, many children witnessed a landscape they had known their entire lives succumb to a force beyond their understanding. Amid the mounting panic, they were forced to make choices that no child should have to make — swim through unfamiliar currents or cling to fragments of their once-beloved possessions that now floated away. Fate had already cast some of the children into orphanhood. Others would later lose their ailing parents and grandparents in makeshift camps that were built to shelter those who had lost their homes during the floods. Many residents of these makeshift camps have experienced sanitation-related illnesses, including persistent coughs, malaria and diarrheal diseases. Boniface Otieno, a local chief of the area known as Kanyagwal, says he suspects some of the recorded deaths may have been linked to rising malaria cases. After the floods, 12 once-thriving villages lay submerged, leaving many children adrift in a sea of uncertainty. Mongabay visits Nyamasao camp in Ombaka, in the Nyando sub-county of Kisumu, some 300 kilometers (185 miles) northwest of Nairobi where the events of 2019 remain vivid. Left with nothing but the clothes on their backs, these children — who are the heads of their…This article was originally published on Mongabay

