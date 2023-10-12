UK net zero targets 'harder to achieve' after PM's speech – advisers

From BBC
The UK will find it harder to meet its climate targets after the prime minister’s policy changes last month, the government’s advisers have warned.
PM Rishi Sunak said his review of green pledges was about putting the “long-term interests of our country” first.
But the Climate Change Committee (CCC) says the PM’s “loosening” of key climate policies has countered recent progress in other areas.
The government said it was confident the UK would meet its commitments.
The CCC also warned of knock-on effects of the government’s “reduced ambition” on consumer confidence and investment, and noted some of Mr Sunak’s changes would actually increase bills for households.
It urged the government to “restate strong British leadership on climate change” – which it said had been lost.
This assessment of the UK’s progress towards its climate goals follows a series of policy changes announced by the prime minister at the end of September.
These included pushing back the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035 and changing the rules on the phase out of gas and oil-fired boilers.
The CCC said it has “run the numbers” and the biggest impact would come from a promise by Mr Sunak that one in five homes would never be required to switch from a fossil fuel boiler.
