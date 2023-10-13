Despite severe drought, Amazon deforestation continues to slow

Despite a severe drought that is exacerbating fires and drying up rivers, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is still on the decline, according to data released today by INPE, Brazil’s national space research institute. INPE’s near-real-time deforestation monitoring system, DETER, detected 629 square kilometers of forest clearing in September. This is 57% less than the 1,455 square kilometers of rainforest cleared in September 2022. Monthly and 12-month- moving average data for deforestation alert data from Imazon’s SAD system and INPE’s DETER system. Imazon is a Brazilian NGO that independently monitors deforestation. The cumulative deforestation detected by DETER over the past 12 months is 6,029 square kilometers, marking a 39% decrease from the 9,803 square kilometers reported during the same period last year. DETER’s deforestation tally through the first nine months of 2023 amounts to 4,341 square kilometers, a decline of 49% from last year. Deforestation alert data from INPE’s DETER system for Jan 1-Sept 30 since 2009. Deforestation rates have now consistently decreased for six consecutive months. This decline in forest loss is noteworthy, especially as large portions of the Brazilian Amazon are grappling with an extreme drought, which has dried up rivers and enabled agricultural fires to spread into rainforests. Smoke from the fires drove air pollution in Manuas to dangerous levels this week. This Planet satellite image shows how extreme drought in the Amazon has reduced the Rio Negro to a trickle. Image Ⓒ 2023 Planet Labs PBC Carlos Durigan, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Brazil Country Director, called…This article was originally published on Mongabay

