Iceland’s whaling paradox (commentary)

As I write this, two whaling ships have just hung up their harpoons for the season, and we are all left to wonder, what is next? Was whale number 25 the last fin whale to be killed in Iceland? Or just another bloody chapter in an endless saga pitting one man’s trophy hunting obsession against the greater good of society and the natural world? Before the harpoon guns were removed from the decks of the whaling ships Hvalur 8 & 9 on the bleak morning of September 30, the ships were full steam ahead – or rather whale oil ahead, as that is what the engines used to run on – hunting endangered fin whales somewhere off the coast of Iceland. And a lot of people were in dismay wondering how this could happen in one of the wealthiest countries in the Europe, with the highest status of women, renowned for its green energy, breathtaking landscapes and stunning wildlife. A country where whale meat is rarely, if ever, eaten. Fin whales are beautiful migratory sentient sea mammals who have roamed the oceans for millions of years. They are the second largest animal on the planet, and one of the largest to have ever lived. They were nearly driven to extinction by commercial whaling over the past two centuries, but since the 1986 fin whales have been protected under an international moratorium on whaling. Hvalur 9 returning to port with whales in tow. Image courtesy of Micah Garen. The scientific evidence…This article was originally published on Mongabay

