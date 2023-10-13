‘It’s a real mess’: Mining and deforestation threaten unparalleled DRC wildlife haven

The Okapi Wildlife Reserve in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) protects nearly 14,000 square kilometers (5,405 square miles) of tropical rainforest and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It’s home to a treasure trove of wildlife: one-fifth of the global population of okapi (Okapia johnstoni); the DRC’s largest populations of forest elephants (Loxodonta cyclotis) and chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes); 17 species of primates, more than any other African forest; 10 species of forest antelope, including bongo (Tragelaphus eurycerus) and dwarf antelope (Nesotragus batesi); more than 370 species of birds; and more. In the north, rocky outcrops called inselbergs house unique endemic plants, and in the south, waterfalls cascade along the Epulu River. Approximately 27,000 people — a quarter of whom are Indigenous Mbuti and Efe forest peoples — live within the reserve and depend on the forest. The namesake of Okapi Wildlife Reserve, the okapi (Okapia johnstoni) is endangered and endemic to the DRC. Image by Melvin Toullec via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). Okapi’s have long, prehensile, bluish-black tongues, and were unknown to the scientific world until the early 1900s. Image by Kaellin via Wikimedia Commons (CC 2.0). But the reserve holds other riches too. Miners flock to the Ituri and other rivers in search of gold. On satellite imagery, the impact is clear: red brown earth, roads and pits where trees once stood. The reserve lost 1,350 hectares (3,336 acres) of primary forest in 2022, according to analysis by monitoring platform Global Forest Watch. That’s up from 979…This article was originally published on Mongabay

