Report: Half of plantations in Indonesia’s palm oil heartland are illegal

JAKARTA — Nearly half of oil palm plantations in Indonesia’s Riau province, the heartland of the commodity’s production, is illegal, according to a new report. The report was published by a coalition of NGOs based in Sumatra called Eyes on the Forest (EoF). Using spatial analysis of Riau’s palm oil landscapes, based on government maps and a 2020 map compiled by WWF, it found 5.41 million hectares (13.37 million acres) of land planted with oil palm trees across the province. Of these, 47%, or 2.52 million hectares (6.23 million acres), are in areas designated by the government as forest — which, under a 2013 law, is supposed to be off-limits to activities like oil palm cultivation and mining. The majority of these illegal plantations, 91.3%, are established in forest areas zoned for production (logging and other forestry activity), while the rest are in conservation and protected areas. The government has identified 3.37 million hectares (8.33 million acres) — or an area the size of the Netherlands — of illegal plantations in Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of palm oil. The new finding makes Riau home to the largest expanse of illegal plantations in the country, with more than half of them found inside the province. That should make Riau a priority in the government’s efforts to tackle the issue of illegal plantations, according to Nursamsu, the EoF coordinator. “If Riau can be solved, then the same issue in other provinces could be easily solved,” he told Mongabay. The government plans…This article was originally published on Mongabay

