Is the UK doing enough to monitor air pollution?

From BBC
Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah was just nine-years-old when she suffered a fatal asthma attack on 15 February 2013.
Fast forward to 2020, and she became the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a contributing cause of their death.
Ella’s mother Rosamund had long campaigned for a second inquest after becoming convinced that pollution from heavy traffic near where they lived in Lewisham, south-east London, was a factor.
The new inquest confirmed Rosamund’s suspicions, finding that nitrogen dioxide (NO2) emissions had exceeded both EU and UK levels. It also concluded that quantities of dangerous particulate matter in the air (PM2.5 and PM10) had been above World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.
The Deputy Coroner Philip Barlow concluded that “air pollution was a significant contributory factor to both the induction and exacerbations of her asthma”, and that “delay in reducing the levels of atmospheric air pollution is the cause of avoidable deaths”.
He also cited a shortage of air quality monitors as a reason why there was still much public ignorance about this invisible killer.
So what has changed since then, and how has air pollution monitoring technology improved?
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) says it now has 555 sites across the UK that monitor air pollution, up from 424 in 2020.
They measure some or all of the most dangerous pollutants, such as NO2, sulphur dioxide (SO2), ozone (O3), carbon monoxide (CO), nitric oxide (NO), and PM2.5 and PM10.
