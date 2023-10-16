Fishing ban extension raises hopes for iconic Amazon pink river dolphin

On July 3, 2023, a moratorium on fishing the piracatinga catfish in the Brazilian Amazon was extended for the third time since its introduction in 2014. There’s now no expiry date for the ban, although the ministries of environment and fishing have a period of three years to reevaluate it. The moratorium was instituted to protect the pink river dolphin (Inia geoffrensis), known locally as the boto. Fishers in the region catch the dolphin not to eat it, but as bait for catching piracatinga (Calophysus macropterus), which is being increasingly fished. While the extension of the moratorium marks a victory for environmentalists, some say the continued need for the policy demonstrates that efforts to permanently protect the dolphin by securing a safe environment for it is far from complete. In October, over a hundred dolphins were found dead in a lake in the Amazonas state, following a severe drought expected to last all summer. Experts are analyzing the bodies, but it’s believed that the rising temperatures of water bodies in the region must have played a role in the deaths. The drought has lowered river and lake levels to record levels, restricting the flow of ships and boats, the main form of transport in the region and the only means of access to health and education facilities for many communities. For now, most agree that the moratorium is essential to protect the animals. Nathalie Gil, president of the Brazilian branch of Sea Shepherd, a marine conservation advocacy group, says the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay