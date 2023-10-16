Tensions flare as Ecuador’s environment consultation process is put to the test

LAS NAVES, Ecuador — The small farming community of Las Naves in the center of Ecuador is surrounded by a rich variety of crops crawling up hillsides next to large patches of rainforest. Everything grows in this tropical climate, from sweet pitahayas to at least five varieties of oranges. Locals proudly talk about nine waterfalls in the region that are little explored by tourists, making the place seem like a well-kept secret. But Las Naves isn’t always a quiet town. Earlier this year, violent clashes erupted between police and locals protesting a planned copper and gold mine after outgoing President Guillermo Lasso passed a controversial decree shaping how environmental consultations are carried out. The decree may fast-track consultations to green-light large-scale infrastructure projects, including the protested El Domo-Curipamba mine, set to be the country’s third large-scale mine. Today, the town is anxiously awaiting the Constitutional Court’s review of the decree. Farmers say the mine will deplete and contaminate the local water sources they depend on for their crops and livelihoods. Other locals say the mine has already created needed jobs for the community, while the Ecuadorian government maintains that Curipamba will generate more than $3.6 billion in mining exports in its first year of operation alone. Protests against the project, owned by Ecuadorian company Curimining (held by the Canadian companies Adventus Mining and Salazar Resources), have often turned violent throughout the years during clashes with police. And Las Naves isn’t the only place. “They never informed the people, the inhabitants…This article was originally published on Mongabay

