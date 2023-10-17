Industrial infrastructure in the Pan Amazon

Packing plants are important to producers because the construction of a modern facility will stimulate the growth and diversification of the livestock sector. Modern packing plants must be located on a good (preferably paved) road to avoid wear-and-tear on refrigeration trucks that transport the meat to urban markets. The number of modern industrial-scale packing plants is a good measure of the productivity and sophistication of the beef sector: Mato Grosso has forty packing plants that slaughter about 100,000 head per week, followed by Rondônia with 22 packing plants processing 50,000 head per week. In contrast, Pará has only thirteen modern industrial-scale plants but still manages to harvest 45,000 head per week, mainly in smaller-scale packing plants. Acre, far removed from urban markets, has only three industrial plants that slaughter about 5,000 animals per week. Packing plants must be operated at or near capacity to be profitable, and their construction will change the cattle market in the surrounding landscapes. Having a slaughterhouse nearby increases the production options for ranchers. They can pursue a fully integrated production model (A+B+C), but many opt to specialize in fat-cattle operations (C), which are less risky and more profitable. Increased profitability will motivate most cattlemen to increase production, either by increasing herd productivity using technology or by expanding pasture area or both. As of 2001, there were no industrial slaughterhouses along the entire length of the Transamazônica or in the municipalities of São Felix de Xingu or Novo Progresso, where cattle ranchers only have the option…This article was originally published on Mongabay

