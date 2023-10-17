Origami-inspired sensor platforms tumble like leaves to study forests

The next time you see a leaf gliding down from above, you might want to take a closer look. For all you know, what’s tumbling down could possibly be a new shape-shifting, sensor-laden platform built by researchers to carry out environmental monitoring. Developed by scientists at the University of Washington, these tiny platforms are designed to be dropped from drones. By virtue of their ability to change shape mid-air, each of them ends up having a different trajectory during their descent, allowing a batch of them to spread out across a large area instead of clustering together in the same spot. “A small change in shape actually has a pretty dramatic impact on how they move through the air,” Vikram Iyer, assistant professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Washington who led the team that developed the platform, told Mongabay in a video interview. “In one case, they have this tumbling descent, kind of like a leaf flying in the wind, and then in another case, when they have just a little bit of an inward fold, they pull basically straight down like a parachute.” It was the blending of ancient tradition and modern technology that allowed the researchers to design the platform. Origami, the Japanese art of paper folding, inspired the researchers to come up with the shapes, folds and creases in the flat and square body of the lightweight platform. They then used an electromagnetic actuator to allow it to change shape electronically in mid-air.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

