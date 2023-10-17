São Paulo nurseries bring the city’s rare and forgotten trees back to life

“One of the greatest pleasures I had when I came here was telling my friends, ‘Today I planted 5,000 fig tree seeds,’” says Yacov Kilsztajn. “Planting seeds here at the nursery is one of the actions that has the greatest impact when we think about urban afforestation. We’re working with seeds that are very small, but each one that germinates can become a huge tree.” Kilsztajn is a biology student and intern at the Harry Blossfeld municipal nursery, in the São Paulo metropolitan region. He holds out a pot with seeds so small they look like grains of sand, and asks me how many seeds there are. Six hundred, I guess; he says there are 60,000. Not all of them will grow into trees. “Species with lots of small seeds tend to have a lower germination rate than species with larger seeds,” he says. Each one that germinates, however, will have the potential to become a fig tree (Ficus organensis) up to 25 meters (82 feet) tall. São Paulo’s municipal nurseries produce a combined 1.5 million seedlings a year; the Harry Blossfeld facility has been in operation since 1969. Specializing in the native flora of the city of São Paulo, including trees from the Atlantic Forest and Cerrado biomes, the nursery cultivates an “Orchard of Delights,” featuring 39 species of fruit trees that produce cambuci (Campomanesia phaea), guabiju (Myrcianthes pungens) and other fruits that rarely make it onto the dessert platters of São Paulo residents. In the first stage of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

