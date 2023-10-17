South Africa’s penguins heading toward extinction; will no-fishing zones help?

CAPE TOWN — The endangered African penguin (Spheniscus demersus) could be extinct in the wild in just over a decade. To protect the bird’s food supply and slow its population collapse, South Africa is throwing a protective no-fishing cordon around its main breeding colonies. But the devil is in the details, and conservationists say time is running out to get the policy up to scratch before an early 2024 deadline. South African seabird conservationists have had to launch a number of rescue operations in recent years, collecting thousands of starving African penguin, Cape gannet (Morus capensis) and Cape cormorant (Phalacrocorax capensis) chicks from key breeding colonies after they were abandoned by hungry parents. These rescues, conservationists say, show the extent to which the birds’ main food source, anchovies (Engraulis encrasicolus) and sardines (Sardinops sagax), is disappearing from their foraging ranges. Dwindling food is one of the main threats — but hardly the only one — driving a crash in African penguin numbers in the past three decades. Africa’s only endemic penguin has declined by nearly three-quarters since 1991, according to a 2021 census. About 10,000 breeding pairs are left today, compared with more than 1 million a century ago, and the species will be functionally extinct by 2035 if the current rate of population decline (currently at 8% per year) continues, according to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), whose estimates are based on ongoing population monitoring. The birds are losing food as they compete with commercial…This article was originally published on Mongabay

