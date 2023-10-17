Stop playing politics with climate change: Q&A with Nigeria’s Nnimmo Bassey

The discovery of crude oil in commercial quantities in Nigeria has substantially increased environmental problems across major oil exploration states in the past half-century, particularly in the Niger Delta region. Within this period, environmental health risks linked to both population increase and the expansion of the oil industry have increased dramatically — from water and air pollution to oil spills, poor solid waste management, poverty, deforestation, desertification, wind and coastal erosion, flooding and land degradation and more. These issues have eroded food security and biodiversity across major cities and the Niger Delta. This zone is a vast, densely populated, low-lying region through which the waters of the Niger River drain into the Gulf of Guinea, stretching across nine southern coastal states. Ironically, while the Niger Delta hosts the majority of the oil wells and fossil fuel companies, which are instrumental to the region’s economic development, its environment has also experienced extensive degradation and pollution, which has sparked both local and international concerns, as many environmentalists often describe the region as a global example of “ecocide.” Nnimmo Bassey and team during a visit to a preserved mangrove forest in Kono, Rivers State. Image courtesy of Nnimmo Bassey. Residents across the region face respiratory problems due to black soot pollution hovering across the atmosphere. Frequent oil spills due to vandalism orchestrated by oil thieves and a lack of pipeline maintenance have contaminated major rivers and rendered expansive farmlands unproductive. This has rattled livelihoods and made access to good drinking water almost impossible.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

