Call for more help on heat pumps to meet net zero target

From BBC
Published50 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The government needs to vastly expand subsidies for heat pumps in order to meet net zero goals, a group of independent advisers have warned.
The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) said pumps were not being installed fast enough and questioned the prime minister’s carbon pledges.
More money is also needed for urban transport, it said.
The government said it would deliver the transport “that matters most” and take a pragmatic approach to net zero.
Net zero means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), in the atmosphere. CO2 is released when oil, gas and coal are burned in homes, factories and to power transport, and it contributes to an increase in global temperatures by trapping the sun’s energy.
Under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, 197 countries – including the UK – agreed to try to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C by 2100.
To achieve this, scientists say that net zero CO2 emissions should be reached by 2050.
The NIC, a group which advises the government on the infrastructure challenges the UK is facing, said around eight million buildings will need to switch from gas boilers, which currently heat around nine in 10 properties in England, to cleaner alternatives by 2035 to meet the UK’s 2050 net zero target.
It said heat pumps and heat networks were “the solution” and being “deployed rapidly in other countries”.
A heat pump is