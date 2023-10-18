Experts call for tighter limits on 'forever chemicals' in water

From BBC
Stricter limits are needed on levels of ‘forever chemicals’ in UK drinking water which are potentially harmful to human health, experts have warned.
In high doses these pollutants, known as PFAS, have been linked to serious health concerns including cancer and fertility issues.
The Royal Society of Chemistry urged the government to toughen regulations in line with other countries.
The government said current safety standards were “exceptionally high”.
‘Forever chemicals’ are a group of more than 9,000 chemicals widely used in everyday products from food packaging to make-up because of their water-resistant properties.
They enters waterways when products such as non-stick frying pans and clothes, some of which are treated with the chemicals, break down.
In the UK, water companies are required to test for 47 different types of PFAS and if levels considered high-risk by the UK’s drinking water inspectorate are reached it should not be used for drinking purposes – although this is only guidance, and there is no legal requirement.
The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) said that this still exposes people to levels considered medium-risk and does not take into account the thousands of other types of PFAS.
The RSC is proposing that the acceptable levels are reduced 10-fold, and that all PFAS are tested for. This would bring the UK closer in line with new tighter limits in the US and tougher limits coming into effect next year in the EU.
Stephanie Metzger,