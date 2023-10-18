Mongabay wins prestigious 2023 Biophilia Award for Environmental Communication

Mongabay has won the prestigious Biophilia Award for Environmental Communication for its “outstanding track record” in communicating issues related to nature and biodiversity, especially in countries in the Global South. The Biophilia Award was launched in 2019 by the BBVA Foundation, the charitable arm of one of Spain’s biggest banks, to recognize the work of professionals and organizations working to improve public understanding of ecological issues through the dissemination of scientific knowledge and sharing of new perspectives. The award comes with a cash prize of 100,000 euros (about $106,000). American journalist Rhett Butler founded Mongabay in 1999. Image courtesy of Rhett A. Butler Award-winning journalist Karla Mendes (right) interviewing sources for a palm oil investigation in Pará, Brazil. Image courtesy of Karla Mendes. The evaluation committee praised Mongabay for successfully making “the connection between science and journalism by disseminating research on environmental protection and making studies available under conditions of maximum access.” These achievements have enabled Mongabay to “highlight specific situations or serious environmental problems affecting communities that tend to be overlooked by mainstream news sources,” the committee said. Founded in 1999 by U.S. journalist Rhett A. Butler, Mongabay is a nonprofit digital platform that has built up a network of 800 correspondents in 80 countries and publishes original reporting in six languages, including English, Indonesian, Spanish, French, Hindi, and Brazilian Portuguese. Mongabay reports on issues all over the world, but it has a particular focus on tropical regions within Asia and Latin America, which are home to the richest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

