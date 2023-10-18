Nepal’s constitutional bench halts ‘triple taxation’ on community forests

KATHMANDU — Nepal’s constitutional bench has issued a stay on the implementation of laws making it compulsory for community forest user groups across the country to pay taxes to the local, provincial and federal governments under different names. The order comes as community forest user groups took to the streets demanding an end to the “triple tax” system, which emerged after Nepal became a federal republic with seven provinces following the promulgation of the new Constitution in 2015. “A verdict is yet to be passed in the case. This is just an interim order,” lawyer Dilraj Khanal, one of the petitioners in the case, told Mongabay. In Nepal, more than 22,000 community forest user groups manage around 34% of the country’s forested area. Under principles pioneered by Nepal in the 1970s, each community manages its forest for its own use based on an operational plan approved by the divisional forest officer, a representative of the (now provincial) government. As part of the program, launched with the primary objective of reversing deforestation and protecting existing forests, communities are allowed to collect wood up to a limit prescribed by the government based on the availability of wood and the condition of the forest. The program has received worldwide acclaim for being the driving force behind the country’s success in increasing its forest cover from 25% to 45% of its total area. Women from the Binayi Community Forest User Group collect lantana for green manure. Image by Chandra Shekhar Karki/CIFOR via Flickr (CC…This article was originally published on Mongabay

