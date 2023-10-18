The Amazon’s archaeology of hope: Q&A with anthropologist Michael Heckenberger

Michael Heckenberger has lived among the Kuikuro people at the Upper Xingu River for at least part of the year for the past 30 years. A professor of anthropology at the University of Florida and an archaeology expert, Heckenberger’s research has shown that, prior to European conquest, the region on the southern edge of the Amazon was not “pristine forest” as was firmly believed for centuries. The Kuikuro used to live in clusters of settlements, protected by palisades and ditches, surrounded by canals, bridges and ponds, connected by an impressive network of roads. While only a few thousand Kuikuro remain today, these “garden cities” of the Upper Xingu were once home to more than 50,000 people and maybe twice that many in 1492. Heckenberger returns to the Kuikuro almost every year and has witnessed firsthand the rapid deforestation affecting the protected Xingu Indigenous Park and its people. “When I started working with the Kuikuro, I could not have imagined there would no longer be an Amazon Rainforest in my lifetime. But, some 15 years ago, I realized that scenario could actually become a reality.” Part of his work now deals with working with the Kuikuro to prepare them for living in an environment very different from the one they had lived in for thousands of years. By looking at the past, Heckenberger hopes to find solutions that could help people in the Amazon and beyond help cope with a very different future. It’s what he calls an “archaeology of hope.”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

