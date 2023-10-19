Greta Thunberg joins climate protest outside JP Morgan

From BBC
Published2 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Greta Thunberg has joined a protest outside JP Morgan to demand the bank stops funding fossil fuel projects.
The Swedish climate activist is taking part in the Fossil Free London action at the bank’s office in Canary Wharf.
The activists have blocked the entrance to the bank by sitting on the pavement, chanting “oily money out” and waving yellow flags and banners.
It follows a protest on Tuesday in Park Lane where oil executives had gathered for the Energy Intelligence Forum.
Ms Thunberg, 20, was arrested at that demonstration and charged with a public order offence. A further 26 people were charged.
Fossil Free London says JP Morgan has been a major source of funding for fossil fuel projects since the Paris Agreement, when governments agreed to try to limit global average temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
One campaigner said: “They are making billions of profit every year at a time of worsening inequality when so much of the world is being devastated by the climate crisis.
“We think there should be no new fossil fuel investment or financing from JP Morgan and we think that some of their billions of profits should go towards loss and damage to the communities affected by climate change and provide the financing for adaptation and mitigation measures.”
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your