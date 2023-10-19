Indonesia’s besieged Tesso Nilo National Park hit by yet more deforestation

Home to iconic, threatened wildlife and extraordinary biodiversity, Indonesia’s Tesso Nilo National Park is continuing to crumble. Satellite data and imagery show deforestation jumped yet again in 2022 — with 2023 poised to be the year when the park’s last remaining large tract of forest is cut in two. Tesso Nilo, situated in the middle of the island Sumatra in the province of Riau, harbors an estimated 4,000 plant species, giving the park one of the highest levels of lowland plant diversity known to science. Its dense forests provide habitat to around 3% of Earth’s mammal species, including critically endangered Sumatran tigers (Panthera tigris sumatrae) and Sumatran elephants (Elephas maximus sumatranus). But the habitat integrity of Tesso Nilo is failing as its forests quickly disappear. Satellite data from Global Forest Watch (GFW) show the park lost 87% of its primary forest cover between 2002 and 2022. Land cleared for oil palm cultivation in Tesso Nilo National Park. Image by Rony Muharram/Mongabay Indonesia. In total, 58,300 hectares (583 square kilometers or around 225 square miles) of primary rainforest was lost from Tesso Nilo in those two decades, according to GFW data. Of that, the majority — 48,000 ha (480 sq km or around 185 sq mi) — was lost after 2009 — the year Indonesia’s government expanded Tesso Nilo borders in an effort to safeguard the area’s remaining habitat from industrial agriculture, primarily oil palm plantations. An uptick in deforestation in Tesso Nilo since since 2021 is due in large part…This article was originally published on Mongabay

