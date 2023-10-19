National versus global markets – beef in the Brazilian Amazon

Brazil is both a massive producer and consumer of beef. Domestic consumption has expanded steadily year on year with slight variations linked to periodic recessions, but most of the recent growth is caused by Brazil’s increasing dominance in global export markets. Most of that growth has occurred within the Legal Amazon. Prior to 2000, exports largely consisted of processed meat and fluctuated between five and six per cent of total production; after 2000, beef packing companies started exporting fresh and frozen beef to Europe, the Middle East and East Asian markets. Within five years, exports represented about 20% of total national production. Exports fell by 25% during the global economic crisis of 2008 and 2009. Domestic consumption buffered the market shock, but the drop in demand reverberated through the supply chain. Brazilian beef production: (a) The evolution of the national herd; (b) demand from domestic and export markets at national scale; (c) Gross revenues expressed in R$ and $US at national scale. Data source: IBGE/SIDRA and ABIEC. The contraction coincided with an international boycott of Brazilian beef that motivated the three largest meat packing companies in Brazil to embrace the ‘Cattle Agreement’ and to eliminate deforestation from their supply chains. The growth in exports resumed after 2012, growing at a mean annual rate of ~7% and now represent about 25%. The Peoples Republic of China began to import Brazilian beef in 2016 and rapidly scaled-up its purchases to almost 900,000 tonnes in 2020. China is now the largest international market…This article was originally published on Mongabay

