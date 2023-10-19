Sliver of hope as ‘mountain chicken’ frog shows resistance to deadly disease

The mountain chicken isn’t a chicken at all, but a huge frog three times as heavy as a can of soup and about as long as a large banana. These animals, also known as “chicken frogs” or “giant ditch frogs,” used to be abundant across several Caribbean islands. Locals regularly ate them, and it’s said that the frogs tasted like chicken, which is likely how the species, Leptodactylus fallax, got its common name. But over the years, the species went extinct on several islands following the introduction of the invasive Indian gray mongoose (Herpestes edwardsii), which only left populations on the islands of Montserrat and Dominica. Then, 20 years ago, an infectious fungal disease known as amphibian chytridiomycosis — a disease responsible for the decline of more than 500 amphibian species and 90 species extinctions in the past 50 years — spread across the Caribbean. The disease first appeared in Dominica in 2002, and within 18 months, it eliminated 85% of the mountain chicken subpopulation. On Montserrat, a similar scenario played out: a subpopulation went from “thousands” to four known individuals within a year. Now, the mountain chicken is believed to be extinct in Montserrat. Researchers recently conducted a survey in Dominica and found 21 mountain chickens living on the island. Image courtesy of ZSL. The fungus affects the skin of the mountain chickens, making it thicker and unable to absorb water and electrolytes. Eventually, the fungus will cause the frogs to go into cardiac arrest, said Andrés Valenzuela-Sánchez, a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

