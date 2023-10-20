Christmas hope for turkey farmers as bird flu cases drop

From BBC
Turkey farmers are hoping for a better Christmas after a drop in cases of a virulent strain of bird flu that led to culls and shortages last year.
Figures released on Friday list 16 new outbreaks since August, compared to nearly 90 in the same period last year.
Farmers faced a crisis last winter as bird flu deaths and culls left a shortage of free-range turkeys.
Scientists also said they have discovered signs of immunity in wild birds previously spreading the virus.
The consortium of scientists from eight leading UK laboratories has also discovered the virus can only travel short distances in the air – less than 10m – and is “very unlikely” to travel between farms.
Berkshire farmer Tom Copas welcomed the news and said the industry had upped its biosecurity and was much better prepared than last year.
But Mr Copas, who farms up to 60,000 free-range Christmas turkeys, called for a vaccine to be introduced to provide better protection from the highly contagious virus.
He told the BBC: “I think fundamentally, looking at where bird flu is across the world, you need a vaccine in place, realistically, to give confidence to businesses to continue to take the risk of putting birds on the ground. We need that as an industry.”
