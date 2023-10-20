Deforestation surges in hotspot of critically endangered Bornean orangutans

BALIKPAPAN, Indonesia — The deforestation rate has surged in a key habitat for critically endangered orangutans in the Indonesian Borneo, with an area of forest 40 times the size of New York City’s Central Park cleared this year alone, independent monitoring shows. The habitat overlaps with the pulpwood concession of the company PT Mayawana Persada, which cleared 14,000 hectares (34,600 acres) of forest between January and August this year. That makes the company the largest deforester of any forestry concession holder in Indonesia this year, according to monitoring by the research consultancy Aidenvironment. In July alone, the company cleared 4,970 hectares (12,281 acres), the highest monthly deforestation figure, and more than the total land area cleared in the concession in the five years from 2016 to 2020. In total, Mayawana Persada has cleared 34,039 hectares (84,112 acres) of forest since 2016 —nearly twice the area of Washington, D.C. — out of its 136,710-hectare (337,818-acre) concession. Deforestation within Mayawana Persada’s concession in West Kalimantan from July to September 2023. Image courtesy of Aidenvironment. Mayawana Persada’s forest clearing has intensified in recent months despite increasing public scrutiny of the concession, which largely overlaps with critical orangutan habitat and carbon-rich peatlands. Nearly 65% of the concession is officially recognized as suitable habitat for the critically endangered Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus); of the 14,000 hectares deforested this year, 13,000 hectares (32,100 acres) were areas identified as orangutan habitat. The trend has sparked alarm because the great apes already face “an extremely high risk of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

