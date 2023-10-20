Gaganyaan: India to launch test flight ahead of sending man into space

From BBC
The Indian space research agency is due to carry out the first of a series of key tests ahead of its planned mission to take astronauts into space in 2025.
The Gaganyaan spacecraft is due to be launched at 08:00 local time (02:30GMT) on Saturday from Sriharikota.
The test will demonstrate whether the crew can safely escape the rocket in case it malfunctions.
If successful, it will pave the way for other unmanned missions, including sending a robot into space next year.
Sending a manned mission with three astronauts into low-Earth orbit will happen only after the successful completion of all these tests – and as the government announced last week, it will most likely happen in 2025.
Named after the Sanskrit word for craft or vehicle to the sky, Gaganyaan project has been developed at the cost of 90bn rupees ($1bn; £897m). It aims to send the astronauts to an orbit of 400km (248 miles) and bring them back after three days. If it succeeds, India will become only the fourth country to send a human into space after the Soviet Union, the US and China.
But before that, the space agency Isro has to demonstrate that the capsule carrying humans can safely return home. And that is what Saturday’s flight – called Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (or TV-D1) by Isro – will attempt to do.
Isro chief S Somanath has said they would be testing the spacecraft’s “crew escape system (CES)”, describing it as as “a very critical system”.
