Indonesia renews effort to resume controversial lobster larvae exports

JAKARTA — The Indonesian fisheries ministry is considering once again allowing exports of lobster larvae, a controversial policy that landed the former minister in jail for corruption. The ministry says resuming exports will be important for boosting the livelihood of fishers across the country. Exports were halted in 2016 to prevent the overharvesting of wild lobster stocks from Indonesian waters. However, a decree currently being drafted by the ministry indicates they could soon resume, catering to demands for a resumption made by fishers at a parliamentary hearing in August. The decree says exporters buying wild-caught larvae from local fishers would have to sign a partnership agreement with fish farmers and commit to release 2% of their harvest back into the wild. Those same requirements were notably included when then-minister Edhy Prabowo lifted the export ban in May 2020. That experiment lasted only briefly, however, after Edhy was arrested and jailed for taking bribes to award export licenses. This time around, the ministry says it will be stricter about ensuring that exporters comply with the rules. "In regulating the investment for the lobster larvae aquaculture, there's a strict procedure that's aimed to promote technological exchange so the domestic aquaculture sector will further advance," Effin Martiana, a spokesperson for the fisheries ministry, said in a statement published Oct. 13. Lobsters are among Indonesia's top fisheries commodities. Image by Yogi Eka Sahputra/Mongabay Indonesia. An investigation by Mongabay Indonesia in 2020 found that in the months following Edhy's lifting of the lobster larvae export

