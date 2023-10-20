New Paraguay law aims to improve carbon credit market

Earlier this month Paraguay approved new regulations meant to improve the country’s carbon credit market and attract more international interest. But the regulations have also raised concerns about land ownership and the credibility of carbon credit reporting. A law to create a more organized, transparent carbon credit system was approved by recently elected President Santiago Peña, but some language in the law might complicate the way carbon credits are bought and sold, critics said. “We want future generations to be able to continue taking advantage of these benefits and the great natural capital that Paraguay has,” said Environment Minister Rolando de Barros Barreto during a Senate meeting earlier this month. The legislation creates a registry for carbon credit projects within the National Directorate of Climate Change, part of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development. The registry would serve as the official record of every carbon credit program active in Paraguay and ensure that land isn’t being registered more than once — a common problem in the global carbon credit market. Carbon credits allow large polluters like oil companies and airlines to purchase land that still has intact forest ecosystems as a way of offsetting their carbon emissions. But many carbon credit projects have been criticized for being ineffective. In some cases, the programs have failed to adequately protect the land as intended. In others, they protect land that would have gone unharmed anyway — what’s known as “additionality.” In those cases, the credit is reducing emissions only on paper.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

