Orionid meteor shower to light up the skies

The comet only passes Earth every 75-76 years and the next sighting will not be until 2061, but the meteor shower is annual.

“This meteor shower holds a special place in the annual calendar of celestial events… if you missed already the “once-in-a-lifetime event” of Halley’s Comet, don’t worry, this annual Orionid meteor shower offers a unique opportunity providing some compensation,” says Dr Minjae Kim, a physicist at University of Warwick.