Rempang Eco-City: 'We will not leave', say the islanders fighting eviction

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Amlah, or Grandma Cuh as the 105-year-old is fondly known, has been living on the Indonesian island of Rempang all her life.
The oldest resident of this fishing village, she has married twice, given birth to eight children, and buried four of them. When her time comes, she says, she wants to be laid to rest alongside her parents and late husbands.
“I want my children to have this land when I pass,” she says, but worries that will not happen.
The fate of the island, home to some 7,500 people, has become the subject of a fierce debate after the government hastened plans to turn it into an economic hub. Islanders, who were told they would be relocated to live elsewhere, protested and clashes ensued between locals and authorities in September. The strength of the opposition forced some compromises from the government. But Rempang remains divided.
This is not Jakarta’s first attempt to transform Rempang. Plans in 2004 to build a sprawling casino hub were shelved following strong local opposition.
But they were renewed after President Joko Widodo’s visit to Beijing in July, where he secured Chinese investment, part of a wider goal to boost foreign funding in Indonesia’s economy. A month later, the government announced Rempang Eco-City, which will take up 7,000 of the island’s 17,000 hectares – the remaining 10,000 hectares will be protected forest cover.
It was designated a “national strategic project”,