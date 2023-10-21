Could the UK's tides help wean us off fossil fuels?

From BBC
Could the ebb and flow of the UK’s tides help us to rely less on fossil fuels?
Great progress has been made exploiting wind and solar technology, but if we are going to switch to more renewable power, we need all the energy we can get.
Tidal power represents a huge store of it, and the UK – an island nation which experiences some of the world’s most powerful tides – is uniquely well-placed to exploit that resource.
“Tidal power has really significant potential,” says Dr Amanda Smyth from the University of Oxford, “yet it has never been developed at scale.”
She believes that is set to change.
British companies are at the forefront of the effort to harvest this power of the tide. Designs include an underwater kite that “flies” in the water to maximise the speed the rotors spin.
So, what causes the tides? The tides are driven by the moon. As the Earth turns, the gravity of our nearest celestial neighbour pulls at the water in our oceans, making it bulge out. As the planet turns the moon releases its hold, and the water flows back.
Tidal power has great potential because water is such a potent power source. It is nearly 1,000 times more dense than air, so the energy is far more concentrated.
And it has another big