Recycling reforms see separate food waste bins for England

From BBC
Published9 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Long-awaited plans to reform recycling in England have been announced by the government.
Most households will have a weekly food waste collection by early 2026 and there will now be a standardised list of items that councils must recycle.
The government says the new rules are designed to make recycling simpler and to avoid people needing what it called an “excessive number of bins.”
Critics called it “fiddling with a system that’s fundamentally broken”.
“Simpler recycling will help us all recycle more easily,” environment secretary Therese Coffey said.
“Alongside weekly food waste collections, we are ending the postcode lottery of what you can put in your bin so that wherever you live in the country, you will be able to recycle the same products with confidence.”
Where the UK’s recycling really goes
Bin collection: Council anger over delay until after next election
Seven bins and Sunak’s other net zero claims fact checked
England currently recycles about 44% of its household waste, a figure that has changed little since 2010. That’s compared to 57% in Wales, 48% in Northern Ireland and 42% in Scotland.
The new proposals state that English councils must – with a few exceptions – make a food waste collection every week by March 2026. That represents a change and a cost as at the moment only about half of English councils collect food waste separately.
There was speculation earlier this year that these reforms would stipulate that different