Rescue mission for UK rainforests’ weird treasures

From BBC

Image source, BBC/A Alcroft

By Helen BriggsEnvironment correspondent

Conservationists are racing to protect rare flora and fauna clinging to survival in the UK’s last temperate rainforests.

These lush, humid woodlands, mostly along the UK’s western coasts, are home to weird and wonderful lichens not found anywhere else on Earth.

The historic decline of rainforests has put some globally important plants and fungi at risk of extinction.

One rare lichen is only thought to exist in a single wood in Somerset.

Threats to the habitats include deforestation, climate change, air pollution and ash dieback.

Image source, A Windle

Temperate rainforests are woodlands found in the middle latitudes of the Earth that receive heavy rainfall.

These wet, mild, humid places create a special place for rare plants and fungi.

Image source, Creative Commons

Pockets of temperate rainforest are found to the west of Scotland and north Wales, as well as in the Lake District and south-west England.

The ancient woodlands have shrunk to a fraction of their former size after years of deforestation and over-grazing.

Image source, Guy Shrubsole

Conservation charities, The National Trust and PlantLife, are working to protect these hotspots of biodiversity.

According to Dartmoor ranger, Demelza Hyde, this “miniature world of mosses and lichens” is the “lifeblood of temperate rainforests”.

Image source, BBC/A Alcroft

Many rare species at Lydford

