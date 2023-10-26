Clogher: Tanks containing cattle semen stolen in burglary

From BBC
Published6 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Two artificial insemination tanks have been stolen during a burglary in Clogher, County Tyrone.
They are thought to have been taken from an outbuilding on Ballyness Road sometime between 15:00 on 21 October and 13:00 BST on 23 October.
The tanks contained what has been described as a “large quantity” of cattle semen.
It is stored in straws in compartments inside the cryogenic storage tanks.
The size of the tanks stolen is not known but the police say they and their contents were of “significant value”.
Cattle semen can be expensive depending on the quality of the bull.
Semen from prize-winning animals can command a very high price.
Artificial insemination is important in farming for several reasons.
It is safer in physical and biosecurity terms that bringing a bull into a herd.
But it also allows farmers to develop the genetic quality of their herd.
That can be for productivity, temperament or other characteristics.
And under the new Ruminant Genetics Programme, it is also for environmental reasons.
Agriculture is the biggest greenhouse gas-emitting sector in Northern Ireland.
So part of the programme’s focus is on breeding cattle that produce less methane.
The bull whose semen