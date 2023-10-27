Can blue bonds boost investment in ocean conservation? (commentary)

The green bond market’s remarkable success, currently valued at over US $500 billion, shows how bond finance is an effective way to raise substantial capital for climate-related investments. Following on this success, blue bonds are emerging as the newest trend in sustainability investing poised to make waves. Green bonds were first introduced in 2008. They are called “green” because they commit to using the raised funds exclusively for environmentally friendly projects, assets, or business activities. Since then, the green bond market has seen explosive growth and helped to shape investor attitudes toward sustainable investing. The blue bond market today is where green bonds were 15 years ago. Blue bonds are a relatively new type of sustainability designed to finance the conservation and sustainable management of ocean and coastal resources. The Republic of Seychelles issued the first blue bond in 2018, with funds dedicated to expanding marine protected areas (MPAs) and improving fisheries governance. To date, only 25 other blue bonds have been issued. Although in its infancy in comparison to green bonds, the blue bond market is poised to follow a similar trajectory as governments, companies, and investors begin to realize the importance of the blue economy and the relationship between climate change and our oceans. Of all the Sustainable Development Goals, the one for ocean conservation (“Life Below Water” shown in yellow) lags behind all others in funding. Table via “Charting a Prosperous Blue Future from Risk to Resilience,” CitiBank Global Perspectives & Solutions. The ocean’s big role The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

