Gorilla permit fraud dents community-led conservation efforts in Uganda

Tourists from around the world pay top dollar for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hobnob with gorilla families in Uganda’s montane forests. Part of the rationale for the steep prices is that gorilla permits fund efforts to keep these majestic apes safe. However, allegations of fraud in issuing of gorilla and chimpanzee permits at the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) have exposed weaknesses in the country’s tourism-led conservation approach. Some UWA employees were allegedly printing fake permits and issuing them to unsuspecting tourists. Corrupt officials pocketed the funds, according to UWA officials, so no records of the transactions existed in the agency’s financial records. However, tourists with the counterfeit documents were able to use them. A tourism ‘cash cow’ Uganda offers paying visitors the rare privilege of interacting with some of our closest primate cousins in the wild. The experience is coveted because mountain gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei), a subspecies of the eastern gorilla, nearly went extinct a few decades ago, their population shrinking to a few hundred individuals. Concerted conservation efforts helped their numbers rebound to more than 1,000 today. These mountain-dwelling primates are found only in Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda. Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park, nestled in the country’s southwestern corner, on the border with the DRC, is home to half of the endangered great apes. Mgahinga National Park, which lies in the Virunga mountains that stretch across the border into the DRC and Rwanda hosts one additional family of mountain gorillas that are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay