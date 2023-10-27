More action needed to protect freshwater ecosystems, report says

The COP28 U.N. climate summit, which begins in just a couple of weeks, aims to make water more of a priority than it was in past COPs, with host country United Arab Emirates saying it will give “unprecedented attention” to risks and opportunities for water conservation. But water was also a major talking point at COP27 and at many climate conferences before that, and it is consistently mentioned in regional treaties on conservation, such as the one passed by Amazonian countries earlier this month. Many environmental groups have said that, despite the constant rhetoric surrounding water, conservation projects still don’t give it enough attention. “Water, our planet’s lifeblood, and the ecosystems that store and supply it — rivers, lakes, wetlands and aquifers — have been consistently undervalued,” WWF said in a recent report. “This oversight exacts a profound toll: a water crisis that corrodes human well-being and jeopardizes our planet’s health.” The value of freshwater is hard to understate. Not only is it vital to biodiversity and combatting climate change, but it underpins global food security, the economy and public health. The WWF report estimates that the total value of water in 2021 was around $58 trillion, or 60% of the global GDP. That figure takes into account all the ways that society benefits from water, from consumption to soil fertility to carbon sequestration in swamps. Nevertheless, freshwater conservation efforts haven’t stopped the world from losing a third of its wetlands in the last 40 years, according to the Secretariat…This article was originally published on Mongabay

