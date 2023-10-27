Reintroducing extinct species 'not a priority'

From BBC
Bringing extinct species like beavers back to England is no longer a priority, the government said on Friday to criticism from wildlife groups.
In recent years animals and plants have been reintroduced by charities as part of efforts to restore the country’s depleted biodiversity.
A recent report shows that one in six UK species are at risk of extinction.
The government said it was focused on habitat restoration and pollution.
In September more than 60 conservation organisations reported a significant decline in species due to expansions in farming and the effects of climate change.
Farmers and wildlife charities have take action in recent years to reintroduce extinct or rare species like beavers, ladybird spiders and red kites into England.
Despite the government allowing this, the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee – a group of cross-party MPs – concluded in July that there was an absence of long-term plans on how to manage this.
In response, the government has now said that the “reintroduction of species is not a priority”.
In its letter to the committee – which was made public on Friday – the government said it was focused on increasing biodiversity but through habitat restoration and reducing pressures from pollution. The government’s environment department has come under scrutiny for not doing more to prevent sewage dumping and other forms of pollution in England’s waterways.
