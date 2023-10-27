The man rescuing Britain's 'magical' glow worms

From BBC
“The fascination of glow worms for me is that they are in effect magic,” says ecologist Pete Cooper, as he tramples through thistles and nettles.
“The glow worm has been the symbol of the other world, of love, of hope, of rebirth, of simply the great mysteries of nature.”
The insect is declining in many parts of the UK due to a host of factors, from habitat loss to light pollution. Experts believe artificial lighting is distracting the males so they miss out on a chance to mate.
The young conservationist has a passion for glow worms that’s second to none. He has gone to extreme lengths to breed and release them in the south of England, such as here in Hampshire.
He stops by a pile of rotting logs and opens the Tupperware tub he’s clutching to his chest.
Inside, not the takeaway it once contained, but a scattering of dirt. Peering closer, I spy a tiny centipede-like insect waving a limb, one of Pete’s precious cargo of baby glow worms.
“These larvae were hatched this summer, so they are very young and they are only about the size of a grain of rice,” says the protégée of reintroduction pioneer, Derek Gow, known for his work with beavers, white storks and water voles.
“I’m not holding the twinkling box of lights,” he adds, referring to the eerie greenish-orange glow made by the female of the species; the stuff of fairy tales and folklore.
