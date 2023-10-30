Ahead of COP28, pope spurs policymakers, faith leaders to push climate action

Pope Francis pulled no punches in his latest papal proclamation, calling out world leaders — who for decades have failed to protect the planet and its most vulnerable people — and spurring the world’s most powerful to take decisive action on climate change. The timing isn’t coincidental; those leaders will meet Nov. 30 for the 28th U.N. climate summit, which some are calling a “do-or-die moment” and a “” for the U.N. negotiating process to make deep, rapid and sustained cuts to greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the world’s headlong rush into a far hotter, far more dangerous future. “Our responses have not been adequate,” Francis wrote in Laudate Deum, published Oct. 4. As a result, he warned, “The impact of climate change will increasingly prejudice the lives and families of many. … We will feel its effects in … healthcare, sources of employment, access to resources, housing, forced migrations.” He lambasted, too, the capitalistic appeal of unproven technology — easy fixes to the climate crisis — that fail to address the hard work of phasing out fossil fuels and ending global deforestation: “To suppose that all problems in the future will be solved by new technical interventions is a form of homicidal pragmatism,” he wrote bluntly. And to those about to gather in the United Arab Emirates (a petrostate) for COP28, the Conference of the Parties conference, which this year is being led by a Middle Eastern oil company head, the pope warned: “To the powerful, I can only…This article was originally published on Mongabay

