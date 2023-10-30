Amid record melting, countries fail again to protect Antarctic waters

For the seventh year in a row, the international community has declined to establish new marine protected areas (MPAs) around Antarctica. Scientists, conservationists and some governments have been pushing for greater protections, concerned that the melting of ice in Antarctica has reached alarming levels, jeopardizing the existence of several key animal species in the region. The stalemate comes even as a new threat to wildlife emerged in the region: the discovery last week that a virulent form of avian flu had reached Antarctic bird colonies. The 42nd annual meeting of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), the intergovernmental body charged with protecting marine life and managing fisheries in the Southern Ocean, took place Oct. 16-27 in Hobart, Australia, with 26 member countries and the European Union participating. Among other conservation measures, the commission reviewed and voted on proposals to establish new MPAs in East Antarctica, the Weddell Sea and the Antarctic Peninsula, as part of a network of MPAs in the region. If approved, the three new MPAs would cover a total of more than 4.5 million square kilometers (1.7 million square miles). It was the seventh consecutive time China and Russia vetoed all attempts to establish new MPAs. However, CCAMLR members committed to holding a “special symposium” in July 2024 to discuss how the Antarctic Peninsula MPA, first proposed in 2018 by Chile and Argentina, might be implemented. This MPA would include most of the areas where the region’s main fishery, for krill (Euphausia…This article was originally published on Mongabay

