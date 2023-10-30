Environmental groups speak out against arrival of Mennonite farmers to Suriname

A plan to bring Mennonite farmers to Suriname is drawing backlash from environmental groups and Indigenous communities, who are concerned about the widespread deforestation that could result from large-scale agriculture. Mennonite farmers from Bolivia, Mexico and Belize are looking to buy thousands of hectares of land in Suriname, which could be disastrous for the environment and jeopardize Indigenous communities’ campaign to obtain land rights, critics say. “Our society is built on gold mining. Do we want to add to that the issue of large-scale agriculture?” said David Singh, director of WWF Guianas, at a press conference of environmental groups last week. “We must now look at how we can find a way to work towards sustainable agriculture that will keep our country the greenest country on earth.” The press conference was organized to call attention to the risks of farming and demand answers from the government, which has sent mixed signals on its plans. It was hosted by WWF, Conservation International, SAFE, Tropenbos International and Green Growth Suriname, among others. The company behind the Mennonite project, Terra Invest Suriname & Guyana, is looking to obtain 30,000 hectares (about 74,000 acres) for approximately 1,000 Mennonite families, but could go as high as 90,000 hectares (more than 222,000 acres). They would produce corn and soybeans for the domestic chicken feed market, the company said, with the aim of combatting food insecurity. A meeting between Terra Invest and Mennonites last year. (Photo courtesy of Terra Invest/Facebook) It’s part of a government push to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

