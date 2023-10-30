Jaguar haven in Brazil’s Pantanal burns amid ‘new normal’ of wildfires

After a scorching heat wave fueled a month of wildfires blazing across a wild jaguar haven, the rains of Oct. 24 brought welcome relief to Brazil’s northern Pantanal wetlands. Now, environmentalists are assessing the damage and bracing for further fire risks amid a forecast for more hot weather in one of the biome’s most important protected areas. The fires began Sept. 23 inside a cattle ranch after lightning struck a densely forested area. The fire started small and was expected to burn itself out. But wind gusts of up to 40 kilometers per hour (25 miles per hour) fanned the flames over to the neighboring Encontro das Águas State Park, a 108,000-hectare (nearly 267,000-acre) wildlife hotspot with the highest concentration of jaguars in the world. Data from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro’s satellite system, LASA, showed that in October, more than a fifth of the park was burned, an area the size of nearly 30,000 soccer pitches. An aerial image shows thick plumes of billowing smoke coming from the wildfires that spread across a fifth of Encontro das Águas State Park in the Brazilian Pantanal during October. Image © Panthera Brasil. Rescue teams have been scanning the charred remains of the park, looking for injured animals. The region’s flooded landscape and hostile terrain makes assessing the damage to wildlife populations difficult, but “for sure a lot of animals died,” Gustavo Figueirôa, a conservationist and director of the NGO SOS Pantanal, told Mongabay. Experts from the region say most…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay