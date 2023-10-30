Myanmar’s primates and their guardians need more support, study says

Gibbons are celebrated in some of the most significant folk tales in Myanmar. The telling and retelling of stories portraying the lithe and charismatic primates as forest spirits emblematic of pristine environments has spared them from being poached from the wild in some parts of the country. While some tale-related cultural taboos against their killing cite gibbons’ resemblance to humans as reason for leaving them be, others assert that harming them will bring on crop failure or family misfortune. Yet despite such cultural protections, a new study shows that Myanmar’s gibbons are on a slippery slope to extinction, a trend reflected among all species of primates that call the country home. Without more action to support both the animals themselves and the researchers and conservationists working in challenging conditions to protect them, the outlook is bleak, the study says. As the meeting point of the South Asia, China, and Southeast Asia landmasses, Myanmar is a biological melting pot. Some 20 species of primate have been recorded within the country’s borders, making it the seventh most primate-rich country in Asia. However, 90% of the gibbons, slow lorises, langurs, macaques and snub-nosed monkeys that live there are listed as threatened with extinction (vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered) on the IUCN Red List. A Phayre’s langur (Trachypithecus phayrei), one of the primate species experts recommend conservationists focus on in Myanmar. Image by Md. Tareq Aziz Touhid via Creative Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0) Deforestation, habitat degradation, and hunting for subsistence and to supply the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

