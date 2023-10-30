The Indo-West Pacific harbors two distinct mangrove hotspots, study says

JAKARTA — New research on slugs has found two types of mangrove forests in the Indo-West Pacific region, highlighting their much-needed protection against deforestation and rising sea levels. The study said the Indo-West Pacific had two mangrove hotspots with distinct habitat types: fringe mangroves in the Coral Triangle (encompassing central and eastern Indonesia, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea and Melanesia) and riverine mangroves in the Strait of Malacca, between the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia and Indonesia’s Sumatra. The finding was apparent after a research duo from the U.S. had investigated slug species abundance of the family Onchidiidae, which are gastropods that have evolved and adapted to mangroves. “The existence of two peaks of onchidiid diversity in the Indo-West Pacific reflects the fact that not all mangrove forests are the same,” read the paper published Sep. 22 in the journal Scientific Reports. Map of the central Indo-West Pacific. Courtesy of Tricia C. Goulding and Benoît Dayrat. The scientific article said Onchidiidae were ideal as a case study for looking into patterns of species diversity and their home range outside coral reefs, as the family has genetically changed in mangroves and rocky coasts. Scientists have also revised its classification and evolutionary development in recent years, the paper noted. “We recognized the significant implications of this finding for both mangrove conservation and also the broader field of marine biogeography, which led us to write a paper focused on highlighting the biogeography of mangrove gastropods,” Tricia Goulding, research associate at the Smithsonian National…This article was originally published on Mongabay

