World Heritage Site listing for Ethiopian park leads to eviction of farming community

GOBA, Ethiopia — Nestled in the heart of Bale Mountains National Park in Ethiopia’s highlands is an isolated village surrounded by lush natural forest — one of the few left in the country. Covered in low-hanging clouds, a dirt road runs through the village of Rira, connecting it to the outside world. Along the sides of the road, people sell collard greens grown from slopes and honey collected from hives. Behind the trees, a bountiful array of rare, endemic animals spring into a new day. On Sept. 18, Bale Mountains National Park finally received UNESCO World Heritage Site status, following 15 years of deliberation, thanks to its rich biodiversity and extraordinary beauty. However, with this approval also comes the relocation of the more than 20,000 residents living in the park. To fit UNESCO criteria where sites must not “suffer from adverse effects of development and/or neglect”, park officials and the regional government decided to resettle locals outside the park, citing the pressures they put on its ecosystems. Community members still haven’t officially received their eviction notice, and authorities are reluctant to speak about the relocation plan. “Most of the problems observed in the Bale Mountains National Park were related to illegal human settlements,” said Aschalew Gashaw, a facilitator at the Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority (EWCA), about the evaluations done by the IUCN, the advisory body to the World Heritage Committee. The UNESCO World Heritage Center, which says it made no request to relocate people, told Mongabay it asked Ethiopian authorities…This article was originally published on Mongabay

