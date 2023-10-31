Amazon recovery offers hope of big rewards but poses equally big challenges

Starting in 2008, Rodrigo Junqueira spent five years in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso, on the southern border of the Amazon Rainforest, having one-on-one conversations with ranchers. An organizer for Instituto Socioambiental, an NGO that advocates for Indigenous and environmental rights, he urged them to restore forest patches on their lands. While Junqueira made some progress, the task was challenging. “I received death threats,” he told Mongabay. “Some people told me to leave and never come back.” They had built ranches and farms on old forestland and had no intention of letting the trees grow back. In 2017, Junqueira again faced the difficulties of recovering the Amazon. He was part of an ambitious reforestation project that pledged to replant 73 million trees over 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres). Less than 20% of the goal was achieved as organizers hit numerous roadblocks — including uncooperative government agencies, criminal activity and the sheer scale of the Amazon. With a new wave of reforestation and restoration projects driven by climate initiatives, Junqueira, now an executive secretary for ISA, wonders how to finally get this done. While deforestation rates are plummeting under Brazil’s new government — down 66% compared with last year — large swaths of the Amazon have already been lost. Scientists estimate that up to 20% of the biome, equivalent to 80 million hectares (198 million acres), has vanished since the 1970s. An additional 17% of forestland has been damaged to varying degrees. Most destruction has occurred in the rainforest’s eastern and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

